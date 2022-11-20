Walter V. Klemp Purchases 85,213 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Moleculin Biotech

Several research firms have recently commented on MBRX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

