Walter V. Klemp Purchases 85,213 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
