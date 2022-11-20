Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
ETR:ARL opened at €33.02 ($34.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is €32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.64. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €22.50 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of €33.18 ($34.21).
About Aareal Bank
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.