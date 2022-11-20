Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €17.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($17.53) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

DIC Asset Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €7.75 ($7.99) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($6.71) and a 12-month high of €16.19 ($16.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $644.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

