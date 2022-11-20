Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Raised to $21.00 at Evercore ISI

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

