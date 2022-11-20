Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Raised to $21.00 at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.