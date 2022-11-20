Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Raised to $21.00 at Evercore ISI

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.90.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of WRBY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $56.49.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $116,000.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.