Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average of $154.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

