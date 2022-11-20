Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 64.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

LHX opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.