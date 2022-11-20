Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 64.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

LHX opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.