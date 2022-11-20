Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

