Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

MU opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.