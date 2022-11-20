Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $131.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

