Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 251.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

