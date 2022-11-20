Wedbush Comments on ThredUp Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.15. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 232.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 75.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

