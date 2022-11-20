Wedbush Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $100.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.8 %

RL stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

