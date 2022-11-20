Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells $1,162,516.24 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,700,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

