Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,609 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westlake by 68.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 52.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westlake by 95.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 52,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on Westlake in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

