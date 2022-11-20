WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,102 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,670,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

