WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,345 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Children’s Place worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Children’s Place Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

