WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 172.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $254,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $60.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

