WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $397,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.