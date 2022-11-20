WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,514 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 760.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 1.4 %

NOV stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 755.25 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NOV

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.