WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,735 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allstate by 16.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 241.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

ALL opened at $132.74 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.48, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

