WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after acquiring an additional 273,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $36.19 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.