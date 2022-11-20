Wolfe Research Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.40.
Hub Group Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
