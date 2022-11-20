Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

