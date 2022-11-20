Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Lowered by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.00 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

