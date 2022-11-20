Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

