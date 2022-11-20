XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $56.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in XPeng by 75.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

