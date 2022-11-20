YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.
YETI Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
