YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in YETI by 3,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

