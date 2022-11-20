Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.76) Per Share

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Univest Sec increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yield10 Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.40). The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

