Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 6.7%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 11,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$18.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

