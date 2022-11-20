Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 146,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 486,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.