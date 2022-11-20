Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Z-Work Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Z-Work Acquisition

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

