Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the asset manager will earn $6.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

