Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $8.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Devon Energy

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

NYSE:DVN opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

