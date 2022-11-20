Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.46 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90.
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
