Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.46 million during the quarter.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zepp Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.