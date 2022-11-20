ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $26.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 112,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,082,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 38.70%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

