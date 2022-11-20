ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 31,751 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 21,100 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after buying an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

