ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
