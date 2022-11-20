Zurich Insurance Group AG Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Zurich Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 525 to CHF 532 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
