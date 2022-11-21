3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $126.76 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

