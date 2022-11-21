4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of FDMT stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
