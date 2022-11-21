ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 180.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

