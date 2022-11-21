Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.10 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

