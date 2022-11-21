Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AEMD stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

