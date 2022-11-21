Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells $2,013,560.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $70.94 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

