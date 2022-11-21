Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $64.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aflac Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

