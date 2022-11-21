Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %

AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

