AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,450 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1,144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Helen of Troy worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $94.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

