AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,967 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 275.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,387 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,063. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

NYSE:K opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

