AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,011 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

