AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,261 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

